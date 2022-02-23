Barista sends huge cup with coffee to customer as a prank. Watch her reaction

Prank videos are in plenty on the Internet and are quite fun to watch. Especially those videos that, despite being a prank, also manage to bring a smile on the face of the person who is being pranked. This video that was recently shared by a barista on his Instagram page shows how he pranked a customer who came into his café.

The video was originally captioned “Cappuccino prank,” and posted on November 15, 2021. It opens to show a woman sitting with her friend at a table at a café. It is the same one where the barista who posted this video works. Soon enough, viewers can get to see that a waitress comes to the table with a cup of coffee in her hand. She places it in front of the woman who seems to have placed an order for it.

The next part of the video is where the hilarious twist comes, as the woman looks at the coffee that has just been placed in front of her. To her utmost surprise and netizens' laughter, she notices that the cup of coffee kept in front of her is way too huge for one person to consume. She is so much in shock that she keeps looking at the coffee and does a double take in order to make sure that she didn't just hallucinate what happened!

Watch the funny prank video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram a little more than 18 hours ago and it has already accumulated almost 19,000 likes. The video has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at this hilarious prank that the barista pulled on his customer.

“I love it, commented an Instagram user. “It's a coffee soup,” posted another. “I wish I got this prank,” admitted a third. Yet another comment reads, “Someday I will go to your coffee shop.” “A proper serve,” jokingly wrote another.

However, it is interesting to note that this is not the first time that the barista, Dritan Alsela, has done this. On February 19, he took to Facebook in order to share a video that he captioned, “When you order a regular cup of cappuccino and you get a 2.5 litre cappuccino cup.”

What are your thoughts on these prank videos that involve coffee?