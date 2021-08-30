Home / Trending / Beekeeper scoops bees with bare hands to extract honey from hive. Watch fascinating video
The video shows the process of honey extraction.(Screengrab)
Beekeeper scoops bees with bare hands to extract honey from hive. Watch fascinating video

“Extracting Honey from a Beehive,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 06:27 PM IST

In today’s edition of videos that may make your jaw drop, here is a clip involving a beehive. There is a chance that the clip showcasing a beekeeper extracting honey from a hive with bare hands will leave you in awe. You may end up watching the oddly satisfying video on loop too.

“Extracting Honey from a Beehive,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit. The clip opens to show an individual extracting honey from the beehive and collecting it in a container. It is how the person accomplishes the job that has now left people fascinated.

Though it's not known when or where the video is captured, it has now fascinated people.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The clip has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing.

“So amazing! I feel like beekeepers are special people, like they’re bee whisperers because how else is that man just gonna HOLD a handful of bees???” wondered a Reddit user. “Those aren’t regular honey bees I don’t think. What kind of bees are they?” asked another. “Thief caught in action,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the bees?

