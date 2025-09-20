Bengal man praises IndiGo staff for shielding passengers from rain with umbrella chain. Airline reacts

A thoughtful act of service by IndiGo ground staff during rainfall has earned widespread appreciation online. As passengers prepared to board, the staff swiftly formed a protective chain with their umbrellas, ensuring that no one was drenched in the sudden downpour. A man’s LinkedIn post praised IndiGo staff who formed an umbrella chain in rain.(LinkedIn/Prajwal Choudhary )

The incident was highlighted by Prajwal Choudhary, a resident of Siliguri, West Bengal, who shared the experience on LinkedIn. “Last week while travelling with IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), I witnessed something simple yet powerful. As we were about to board, the unpredictable monsoon showers came crashing down. In that very moment, the ground staff didn’t scramble, they didn’t panic — instead, they formed a human belt with umbrellas, ensuring not a single passenger got drenched. Not a drop touched us. And yet, it touched something deeper. Because this is culture — not slogans on walls, but small, thoughtful actions lived out every day. Actions that quietly build loyalty, trust, and love for a brand. It left me reflecting. What are we doing at our organisation to build loyalty?”

Check out the post here:

IndiGo’s warm response

IndiGo responded warmly to the post, commending its staff for their thoughtful gesture. The airline wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes; some hold umbrellas! We are thrilled our ground staff could keep everyone safe, one raindrop at a time. Your heart-warming words keep us soaring. See you in the skies again soon.”

Praise from passengers and netizens

The gesture won widespread admiration from users. One person wrote, “That is why IndiGo is my favourite, they always give their 100% to customers.” Another remarked, “A very good initiative,” while a traveller observed, “IndiGo always cares for its passengers.” A fourth user added, “Great work by team IndiGo, this is exactly why we trust them.”