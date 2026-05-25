Bengaluru Amazon employee praises woman auto driver for choosing freedom over ‘washing utensils’

An Amazon employee in Bengaluru has shared a heartwarming encounter with a woman auto driver, whose simple yet powerful reason for choosing the profession has struck a chord with many on social media.

An Amazon employee’s post about a Bengaluru woman auto driver’s inspiring work choice went viral online. (Instagram/shree__yeahh)

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Taking to Instagram, Shreyashi Sinha posted a video showing the woman driver behind the wheel of an auto rickshaw as she opened up about work, independence and freedom.

In the text overlaid on the clip, Sinha shared that the driver had come to pick her up but was facing some issue with her phone. She then asked Sinha to guide her with the directions. What began as a casual ride soon turned into a meaningful conversation.

‘I admire women who choose work that gives freedom’

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking to the driver, Sinha asked her what made her choose to drive an auto. The woman’s reply, shared by Sinha in the post, was direct and full of confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking to the driver, Sinha asked her what made her choose to drive an auto. The woman’s reply, shared by Sinha in the post, was direct and full of confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, 'Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana, kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu. I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom.”

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The post has since gathered more than 3 million views, with many users appreciating the woman’s spirit and the dignity she associated with her work.

Watch the clip here:

Internet praises her confidence

The comments section was filled with people calling the driver an inspiration. One user wrote, “This is what real independence looks like.” Another said, “Her confidence is more powerful than any motivational speech.” A third user commented, “Respect for every woman who chooses her own path.”

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Many also praised Sinha for highlighting the story. “Such stories deserve to be shared more often,” one person wrote. Another added, “This made my day. She is not just driving an auto, she is driving her own life.” A user remarked, “Work is work, and she has chosen dignity with freedom.” Another comment read, “Bengaluru has so many hidden stories like this.” One more user said, “Her smile says everything. She knows what she wants from life.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)