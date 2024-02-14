 Bengaluru covered in a blanket of pink flowers, X users share 'dreamy' pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Bengaluru covered in a blanket of pink flowers, X users share 'dreamy' pics

Bengaluru covered in a blanket of pink flowers, X users share 'dreamy' pics

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 14, 2024 06:10 PM IST

The pink trumpet flowers come from a neotropical tree called Tabebuia Rosea. These trees usually flower in January and February in dry weather.

The city of Bengaluru is currently cloaked in a beautiful shade of pink, as the pink trumpet flowers are in full bloom. These flowers come from a neotropical tree called Tabebuia Rosea. As it is the season of their growth, enthusiastic residents of the city have taken to social media to share pictures and videos showcasing their stunning beauty.

Pink trumpet flowers have blossomed in Bengaluru. (X/@RiseAndShineIN)
Pink trumpet flowers have blossomed in Bengaluru. (X/@RiseAndShineIN)

Many people posted on X how the city has started to look 'dreamy.' Not only that, but a few people also urged others to go in the areas where they can witness the beauty of these trees. (Also Read: Man grows potato and tomato in one plant, people have mixed reactions. Watch)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos of these pink flowers here:

According to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Tabebuia Rosea is a species which is native to Mexico and Ecuador. It is a tree that grows primarily in the wet tropical biome. It can be utilised for food and fuel, as well as medicinal and environmental purposes. These trees usually flower in January and February in dry weather.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On