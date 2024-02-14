Bengaluru covered in a blanket of pink flowers, X users share 'dreamy' pics

The city of Bengaluru is currently cloaked in a beautiful shade of pink, as the pink trumpet flowers are in full bloom. These flowers come from a neotropical tree called Tabebuia Rosea. As it is the season of their growth, enthusiastic residents of the city have taken to social media to share pictures and videos showcasing their stunning beauty. Pink trumpet flowers have blossomed in Bengaluru. (X/@RiseAndShineIN)

Many people posted on X how the city has started to look 'dreamy.' Not only that, but a few people also urged others to go in the areas where they can witness the beauty of these trees. (Also Read: Man grows potato and tomato in one plant, people have mixed reactions. Watch)

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos of these pink flowers here:

According to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Tabebuia Rosea is a species which is native to Mexico and Ecuador. It is a tree that grows primarily in the wet tropical biome. It can be utilised for food and fuel, as well as medicinal and environmental purposes. These trees usually flower in January and February in dry weather.