Man grows potato and tomato in one plant, people have mixed reactions. Watch

Potatoes and tomatoes are two distinct crops that require different farming methods. However, a video showing how to grow both crops on a single plant has gone viral on the Internet. Alen Joseph, an Instagram user, demonstrated a grafting technique that allows potatoes and tomatoes to be grown together. Man showing the technique of grafting.

In his video, Joseph shows how to use this technique. He also says, "The grafting is done with the two plants, like tomato and potato. The farmers can get double income from one plant. You can get about 1.5 kg of potatoes and two kg of tomatoes." (Also Read: Woman 'washes' naan before consuming it, viral video sparks chatter. Watch)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gained close to eight million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people had mixed reactions to this farming method.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I know stuff like this, but once you get the potatoes doesn't the plant just die? Do you wait until the tomato season is over and then you harvest the potato part?"

A second shared, " Simple grafting. Very smart multi-layer agriculture."

A third added, "This is awesome. Pure science and not related to any chemicals. I love this."

A fourth said, "This is interesting."