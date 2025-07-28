Bengaluru dad earning 48 LPA hesitates to accept 75 LPA job: 'Why slog your a** off, pay double the tax'

A Bengaluru-based techie sparked online debate after sharing how a significant salary hike felt more like a financial trap than a reward. The man, a father of two, who works in Data Science and earns ₹48 lakh annually, was considering a salary hike which would grow his earnings to ₹75 lakh. However, he claimed that the significant rise came with a whopping tax burden. The man claimed that the salary hike may increase his take-home pay by roughly 50% but the tax burden almost doubles.(Pixabay)

In a post on Reddit, the man described himself as "middle class," pointing to soaring rents, school fees, and rising household expenses, claiming his high salary was already stretched thin.

The Reddit post claimed that the new salary hike may increase his take-home pay by roughly 50% but the tax burden almost doubles from ₹12 lakhs to ₹22 lakhs. "It raises a fundamental question for me: why should I work significantly harder just to pay more to the government, without receiving any additional tangible benefits compared to those who pay little or no tax?" he questioned.

After getting criticised for ranting despite his high salary, the Bengaluru resident reiterated his point of view. "Most of the comments are missing the point: Why slog your a** off and pay double the tax to the government, when you do not get any additional benefits from the government compared to a non-taxpayer? Does it not rile you all internally?" he remarked.

However, some Reddit users were unbothered by his complaints. "I can't answer your question sir but I can sure question your thinking of tagging r/middleclass in your post while earning approx 50 LPA it's far from being middle class," said one of them.

Another suggested, "Why not negotiate with your employer to hire you as a contractor and find avenues to lessen your tax outgo legally?"