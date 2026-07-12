'Bengaluru is a paradox': Resident says Indiranagar 'can beat an old European city'

Bengaluru's infrastructure often divides opinion, with residents praising some neighbourhoods while criticising others for poor planning and traffic woes. A recent post on X has reignited that conversation after one resident described the city as "a paradox", contrasting flood prone areas with the tree lined streets of Indiranagar.

Bengaluru's Indiranagar offers a blend of greenery, streets and city life. (X/@biased_human)

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The post was shared on X by Aaditya Aanand, who compared different parts of Bengaluru and explained why Indiranagar stood out to him.

"Bangalore is a paradox. Parts of this city turn into a slum the moment it rains (sorry, Bellandur). Then there is Indiranagar, which can beat an old European city on a good evening. 100 Feet Road is what happens when someone actually thinks about how a city should be built," he wrote.

Describing the neighbourhood, he added, "Walking into 100 Feet Road feels like walking into the ground floor of a giant mall, except it is not a mall. Showrooms line both sides. Footpaths are wide and you can actually walk on them. There is parking. The roads are wide. It is beautiful in the evening when the sun drops low and the golden light falls on the leaves of countless trees."

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He also highlighted the mix of businesses and residential spaces in the area.

"Start ups sit next to bars, cafes and restaurants. You will find people all dressed up, walking quickly and heading to clubs in the evening. Indiranagar has a soul. A free bird kind of soul. One that smiles. One that likes the rain," he wrote.

According to Aanand, the atmosphere changes within a short walk.

"But walk 100 metres away from 100 Feet Road and it goes quiet. There are homes built the way homes should be, cars parked outside, enough trees, enough greenery and enough silence that you forget you are standing in the middle of the Silicon Valley of India," he added.

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Internet reacts

The post drew a mixed response, with many agreeing that Bengaluru's neighbourhoods offer vastly different experiences.

"It's not only Bangalore. It's all Indian cities. Even in Chanakyapuri, one of the poshest areas of Delhi, you can walk into the back lanes and be shocked," one user wrote.

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Another commented, "Without a single doubt, Bangalore is the most beautiful city in India, and I wasn't even born or brought up here."

Others, however, disagreed with the comparison. "I happen to live in one of the worst parts of Indiranagar. There are narrow streets and encroachments. I didn't quite like 100 Feet Road either. Fancy brands are not worth the money and it gets too crowded. We don't need to imitate Europe. India should have culture, character and cleanliness," one person said.

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Another user pointed to the area's planning, writing, "Indiranagar was designed in the 1960s with wide arterial roads and parks. Many other parts of the city are extensions of old villages with much higher population density. That is the difference good urban planning makes."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)