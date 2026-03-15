Midnight matters: Who owns the streets after dark?

Each year, as International Women’s Day passes, conversations about women’s safety return to the public sphere through campaigns, panel discussions and renewed calls for awareness. Yet once the commemorations fade, the everyday question of how safe women feel in public spaces, particularly after dark, remains a quieter but persistent concern. The National Crime Records Bureau recorded over 4.4 lakh cases of crimes against women across the country in 2023.

In the tricity region of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, often viewed as orderly and relatively safe urban environments, this question carries particular resonance. These cities are known for their planning legacy and structured urban form. But safety in cities is rarely defined only by planning documents or crime statistics. It is shaped equally by perception, activity and the lived experience of those who move through public spaces. Still, numbers offer an important backdrop. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau shows that Chandigarh recorded over 370 cases of crimes against women in 2023, reflecting a gradual rise in reported cases in recent years.

A recent late-night walk through parts of the city brought this question into sharper focus. The streets were calm, the boulevards expansive and the sector markets mostly shut. The experience was not alarming, but it was revealing. It showed how different a city can feel after dark and how safety often depends on more than design alone.

When planning meets reality

Chandigarh’s identity is closely tied to the modernist vision of its principal planner, Le Corbusier. Designed with orderly sectors, clear zoning and wide avenues, the city was meant to embody efficiency and urban clarity. Yet the experience of safety is shaped not just by design but by how spaces function at different times of day. After sunset, institutional zones empty out, sector markets close and broad roads carry fewer pedestrians. A street that feels lively by day may become nearly deserted by night. Even in a well-planned city, that shift in activity can influence how safe a place feels.

The comfort of “eyes on the street”

Urban thinker Jane Jacobs famously described the idea of “eyes on the street”, the informal sense of watchfulness created when people are present in public spaces. When streets are active, lined with shops, cafés and homes that face the street, there is a natural layer of visibility that quietly contributes to safety.

In this sense, safety emerges not only from enforcement but from everyday activity. Streets that remain lively into the evening often feel safer simply because more people are present. In parts of the tricity, however, daily rhythms slow early. Markets shut, office districts empty and residential streets grow quiet. While this calm can feel peaceful, it can also reduce the sense of shared presence that makes public spaces reassuring for pedestrians, particularly women navigating the city after dark.

Safety as everyday infrastructure

Discussions around women’s safety often focus on policing and crime statistics. These are important, but the experience of safety is also shaped by everyday elements of urban infrastructure. Street lighting, visible shopfronts, accessible transport and pedestrian-friendly streets all influence how spaces feel after dark. A well-lit street with visible activity can feel inviting even at midnight, while an inactive stretch may feel isolating.

Across India, the National Crime Records Bureau recorded over 4.4 lakh cases of crimes against women in 2023. The scale of the data reinforces that safety is not only a social concern but an urban one. For the growing landscape of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, planning for safety must extend beyond layout and regulation to include how spaces remain active and accessible through the evening. A city reveals its character after dark in whether its streets remain welcoming for everyone who calls it home.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer)