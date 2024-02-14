 Bengaluru man bites head constable's fingers after being stopped. Here's why | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Bengaluru man bites head constable's fingers after being stopped. Here's why

Bengaluru man bites head constable's fingers after being stopped. Here's why

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 14, 2024 01:18 PM IST

The incident occurred on Dr. Marigowda Road, when head constable Sidrameshwara Kaujalagi stopped the helmetless driver.

In an unusual incident, Bengaluru resident, S Syed Shafi, bit a constable's fingers after he was stopped for riding a scooter without a helmet. The incident occurred on Dr. Marigowda Road, when head constable Sidrameshwara Kaujalagi stopped Shafi and tried to take a picture of his vehicle.

Snapshot of S Syed Shafi in an argument with constable. (YouTube)
Snapshot of S Syed Shafi in an argument with constable. (YouTube)

Soon after this, the police arrested him, reported Times of India (TOI). A video of the incident was also shared on social media and has shocked many people.

In the now viral video, you can see Shafi being pulled over by the traffic police. As one of the officers takes the key out of his vehicle, Shafi starts arguing with the officer. The clip further shows Shafi biting the constable's fingers. (Also Read: Ujjain police cracks down on people selling pistols on Facebook)

Watch the video here.

A police officer told TOI, "Suddenly, the rider stopped his bike and yelled at the constable, saying he'd hand over the number plate to him and he could click as many pictures as he needed. Then, the youth snatched Kaujalagi's mobile phone and tried to speed away. However, Kaujalagi chased and stopped him. The youth (later identified as Shafi) attacked Kaujalagi and bit his fingers. Hearing the commotion, a Hovsala vehicle reached the place and detained the youth."

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!
