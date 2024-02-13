 Ujjain police cracks down on people selling pistols on Facebook | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Ujjain police cracks down on people selling pistols on Facebook

Ujjain police cracks down on people selling pistols on Facebook

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 13, 2024 10:25 AM IST

The image of the pistol was posted on the Facebook page called Kohinoor Group Ujjain. The post showed a man with pistols strapped on his belt.

Ujjain police, on February 12, booked individuals for posting images of country-made pistols for sale on Facebook. Not only that, but they also promised a home delivery of the weapons, reported Times of India (TOI).

The pistol was being sold on Facebook with a promise of home delivery. (Unsplash)
The pistol was being sold on Facebook with a promise of home delivery. (Unsplash)

Police informed TOI that the image of the weapon, was posted on a Facebook page called Kohinoor Group Ujjain on April 23, 2023. The person who was selling it, was described as 'Pure Badmash, Mainly Criminal 302'. The post showed a man with pistols strapped on his belt. There were also dozens of bullets in the background of his picture.

SP Jayant Rathore told TOI, "The post was uploaded from outside Ujjain. The cyber cell police are tracing the perpetrators." He also informed that the accused provided a mobile phone number to contact and place orders. (Also Read: Pindri gang member arrested with .32 bore pistol, live cartridges in Mohali)

Earlier, Ujjain police busted a gang led by Durlabh Kashyap. He used social media to recruit new members and incite fear among people by sharing pictures of himself displaying guns or other sharp objects. Kashyap was killed in a gang war in September 2020. However, now, police is also investigating another Facebook page that questions if Durlabh Kashyap is still alive as it also shows a man with pistols, reported TOI.

