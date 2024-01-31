Pindri gang member arrested with .32 bore pistol, live cartridges in Mohali

State special operation cell arrested a 26-year-old gangster from Ropar in Punjab and recovered a .32 bore pistol, along with two live cartridges, from his possession. Pindri is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. (Getty images)

The accused, identified as Iqbal Khan of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested following a tip off that he, along with his accomplices Kala Gujjar of Solan, Makhan Gujjar and Shashi, both residents of Baddi, was tasked to kill members of rival gang operated by gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba, who is allegedly involved in 30 cases of murder, robbery and extortion in the region.

According to the sources, Khan is a member of Parminder Pindri gang which is active in Rupnagar. Pindri is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and is considered to be a rival of Dilpreet Baba’s gang.

Khan, who according to the police was booked under Arms Act in multiple cases in the past, was allegedly planning to eliminate rival gang members in Ropar and Mohali.

“Members of both the gangs are involved in extortion activities in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. They seek extortion from prominent businessmen and scrap dealers in Baddi, and thus plan to eliminate each other. We received information that Khan was in Ropar with weapons, following which we arrested him. His accomplices will soon be held,” a senior police officer said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and under Section 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the state special operation cell in Mohali.