Bengaluru man calls city ‘absolutely world class’, urges civic fixes after comparing it to West

In his post, he wrote, “If you have lived in the western world, you realize how great Bengaluru weather is. Its absolutely world class. If we are able to curb the pollution, fix our roads, increase public transport and get our rain water drains fixed, we will be one of the greatest cities in the world. Make Bengaluru Great Again.”

A Bengaluru resident has sparked an online conversation after praising the city’s climate while also calling for urgent civic improvements. Taking to X, Amarnath Shivashankar reflected on his experience of living abroad and compared it with life in India’s technology capital.

The post quickly gained traction, clocking more than 29,000 views and drawing a range of responses from residents and former inhabitants who weighed in on the city’s strengths and shortcomings.

Praise for climate, concern over infrastructure Many users echoed his admiration for Bengaluru’s famously moderate climate. One user commented, “In abolsute agreement.. Loved the weather there.. Spent 5 years and want to come back some day,” highlighting the emotional connect several former residents continue to have with the city.

Another added, “As a ‘northie’ Bengaluru is the best place to live in India,” underlining the city’s reputation as a welcoming and cosmopolitan hub.

However, the conversation also turned to long standing civic concerns. A user pointed out, “And the footpath. Footpaths needs to be maintained everywhere,” drawing attention to pedestrian infrastructure. Environmental worries surfaced as well, with one person writing, “And without the trees and concrete jungle emerging, the weather may turn bleak. They need to plant the trees that have been cut and plant more.”

Others were more sceptical about restoring what they described as the city’s lost charm. “It is very difficult to bring back the old charm of Bengaluru. Situation should not go even worse on exploiting in the name of development,” a user observed.

