Bengaluru man interviews Sundar Pichai at Google headquarters: 'Gotta do what you gotta do'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai often shares his innovative thoughts and ideas on the future of Artificial Intelligence. This time, Varun Mayya, a content creator and AI enthusiast from Bengaluru, took to X to share a photo where he can be seen sitting face-to-face with Sundar Pichai after Google I/0 2024 in California. Varun Mayya, a content creator and AI enthusiast attended Google I/0 2024 in California and interviewed Sundar Pichai at Google headquarters.(X/@@waitin4agi_)

Varun Mayya, who attended Google's annual tech event, shared the photo on X and wrote in the post's caption, "Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This comes hours after the content creator shared another post on X and wrote, "Someone should ask Sundar what he thinks of FAANG interview enthusiasts rote learning DSA problems lol."

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman foils Ola driver’s fake fare scam: ‘Ended trip in one ninja move’)

FAANG is an acronym used in reference to the five tech companies Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet and Google. Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA) is a significant part of programming that requires working with mass data.

Take a look at the post below:

The picture shows the Google chief dressed casually in a grey shirt teamed with blue denims. Mayya, in an off-white outfit, sits just opposite the Indian-origin CEO. Stripes of the Google brand colours green, yellow, red, and blue complement the picture in the background.

Take a look at the picture below:

The picture was shared on X on May 15. Since then, the post has collected over 2.1 lakh views and over 3,000 likes. Many even reshared the image, and a few commented on the post.

(Also Read: Ava Louise breaks silence about her flashing breasts stunt in front of New York to Dublin portal)

Check out how people reacted to the picture here:

"My interest lies in his reply," said an individual, to which Varun replied by commenting, "You'll find out soon."

Another added, "You have started looking like AI. I am not joking."

"Andddd... the exponentials in the journey to becoming the Global Tech Influencer from India!!!! Can't wait to hear!" commented a third user.

"Seeing you grow at this pace and time. It fills my heart. Good going," wrote a fourth.