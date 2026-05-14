Bengaluru man orders rice bowl with no rice, receives bowl full of peri peri potatoes

A Bengaluru techie’s highly customised food order has sparked laughter on social media after it resulted in a meal that looked nothing like a regular rice bowl. The man, identified as Zahle Khan, shared the post on X, showing how his unusual instructions turned a “Peri Peri Potato Rice Bowl (Mini)” into a bowl filled almost entirely with fried peri peri potatoes. A Bengaluru techie amused X users after his customised Zomato order turned into a bowl of peri peri potatoes. (X/@zahlekhan)

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Khan had ordered the dish via Zomato from California Burrito in Bengaluru. However, instead of going with the standard version of the bowl, he removed almost every ingredient from the order.

No rice, no toppings, just potatoes The customised order showed that Khan selected “No Rice” and also removed black beans, pinto beans, grilled onion, capsicum, corn salsa, sour cream, tomato and onion salsa, roasted tomatillo salsa, and red chilli tomatillo salsa.

As a result, the final dish was reduced to just one main ingredient. The image shared by him showed a black bowl filled with fried peri peri potato chunks, making the order look more like a snack bowl than a burrito style rice bowl.

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Sharing the post on X, Khan wrote, “Shoutout to @Cali_Burrito and their very concerned chef for making this happen. I'm the guy who places order for -1 diet coke.”

Take a look here at the post: