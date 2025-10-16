Bengaluru man quits corporate job for balanced life, ends up earning more as Uber driver

A Bengaluru man’s story of leaving behind a steady corporate job to gain more time for his family has struck a chord online, showing that success is not always about climbing the corporate ladder. Entrepreneur Varun Agarwal shared the story on LinkedIn.(@Varun Agarwal/LinkedIn)

Entrepreneur Varun Agarwal shared the story on LinkedIn, featuring Deepesh, his Uber driver.

In the post, Agarwal revealed that Deepesh once worked in a corporate company, earning around ₹40,000 a month. Though the job offered stability, it came at a cost; he barely had time for his wife and children and struggled to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

"So this is Deepesh. He was my Uber driver today," the caption of the post reads.

From corporate to full-time Uber driver:

Agarwal mentioned that Deepesh wanted to prioritise his family and peace of mind, which led him to quit his corporate job and become a full-time cab driver.

What many might have seen as a risky move turned out to be a life-changing decision. Deepesh now earns around ₹56,000 a month while working just 21 days.

"While doing his driving business, he also managed to save enough to buy another car for which he's hired a driver and is now building his own fleet," he adds.

This report will be updated when they respond.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The post quickly caught the attention of users on LinkedIn, with many praising Deepesh for his courage to prioritise family over a steady corporate career.

One of the users commented, “I love reading stories of people who take the steering wheel for their career and leave the conventional paths.”

A second user commented, “Life happens when you make moves, recognising the opportunity and the universe says it's yours for the taking.”

“Often, it’s the moment of realisation that changes everything. The earlier it comes, the easier it is to find peace and build happier bonds with those we love,” another user commented.

The post was shared on October 13, 2025, and has since garnered over 200 reactions and numerous comments.