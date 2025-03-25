Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
Delhi woman takes charge after driver falls sick mid-journey, urges everyone to learn driving. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 25, 2025 05:58 PM IST

A Delhi woman took over the wheel after her Uber driver fell ill mid-journey, ensuring a safe trip.

A Delhi-based woman found herself in a challenging situation when her Uber driver fell ill mid-journey, leaving her with no option but to take the wheel. Instead of panicking, she swiftly took control of the situation, ensuring a safe continuation of the trip. A video of the incident, shared by the woman herself, has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about the importance of knowing how to drive in emergencies.

A Delhi woman took over driving after her Uber driver fell sick mid-journey. (Instagram/amaayra_makeover)
A Delhi woman took over driving after her Uber driver fell sick mid-journey. (Instagram/amaayra_makeover)

(Also read: ‘Such a jolly person’: Delhi woman lauds female Rapido driver for her cheerful spirit, company responds)

A message of preparedness

The woman, identified as Honey Pipal, was travelling with her little daughter, grandmother, and mother when the unexpected incident occurred. In a video posted on Instagram, she recounted the moment, emphasising the need for everyone to learn driving as a precaution. "My message to you all is please learn to drive for situations like these," she stated, urging people to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

Explaining the situation further, she said, "We were travelling from Gurgaon when the driver fell sick midway, so I had to take over. If you know how to drive, you can help someone in need." The incident reportedly took place on March 18, as per the caption of her post.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions

The video has garnered widespread attention, with many netizens praising Honey Pipal's quick thinking and responsible approach. Several users lauded her for stepping up in the crisis, highlighting the importance of being self-reliant.

One user commented, "This is exactly why basic driving skills should be taught to everyone. You never know when you might need them."

Another wrote, "Kudos to this woman! Instead of panicking, she handled the situation like a pro."

A third person remarked, "Imagine if she didn’t know how to drive! This could have turned into a dangerous situation."

(Also read: ‘Burkhe wali ko bewakuf…’: Uber driver refuses to switch on AC, drops woman off in middle of road)

Some users shared their personal experiences, with one stating, "I had a similar experience once, and it was terrifying. But knowing how to drive saved me."

Another added, “A big shoutout to her for staying calm and acting responsibly. Not everyone would do the same.”

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
