‘Gem of a person’: Mumbai Uber driver’s humble ‘kshama chahata hun’ after cancelling ride wins hearts

A passenger who booked an Uber from Borivali to Thane received an unexpected cancellation message that stood out for its courtesy.

The post was shared on Reddit by @ImpressiveTie3461, with the caption, “The most polite and detailed cancellation I have received on an Uber ride.”

Honest cancellation wins hearts:

After seeing the fare, the cab driver, identified as Sunil, realised he would earn very little for a journey that required one and a half hours for pickup and drop-off. Rather than ignoring the booking, he politely explained his situation.

In the message, he highlighted the low fare and the long time involved, noting that he would be left with nothing if he accepted. He ended with a sincere apology.

"Sorry, sar maine abhi dekha just 250 rupees de raha hai....Mai nahi a paunga Kshama chahta hun. (Sorry, sir, I just saw it’s showing only ₹250. I won’t be able to come. I apologise."

The passenger shared a screenshot of his message on Reddit, where it quickly drew praise for the driver’s honesty and respectful approach.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users praised the Uber driver for his honesty and politeness, calling it a refreshing change from the usual complaints about rude or unprofessional drivers.

One of the users commented, “Bro is genuinely a good person, love people like this, makes me want to live, bless him.”

A second user commented, “Gem of a person. Life me boht aage jaoge sunil bhai.”

A third user commented, “You rarely feel compelled to give a 5-star to someone for cancelling a ride.”

“I would have paid double to see this text from him. Genuine people deserve all the happiness in the world. His mother raised a gentleman,” another user commented.

