Bengaluru man reflects on 7 years in corporate life, 4 job switches: ‘Even 50% hikes couldn’t fill the emptiness’

A Bengaluru man’s honest reflection on corporate life has struck a chord with social media users. Bishisht Shome, who has spent seven years in the corporate world and worked across four jobs, shared a video on Instagram speaking about the emotional emptiness that often remains despite career growth, salary hikes and lifestyle upgrades.

A Bengaluru man reflected on corporate burnout, saying bigger salaries only bought better distractions.(Instagram/chipswithbish)

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In the video, Shome said, “Seven years in corporate, four jobs, and I’m yet to figure out what actually makes me happy. No matter how much money you earn from corporate, you will always have this feeling of emptiness. Even after a 50% hike, the emptiness feeling will always come back. A higher salary will only let you afford better distractions: a bigger flat, nicer dinners, better trips. But none of this will answer the real question: Why am I even doing this? Why am I doing the same thing for 8 to 9 hours every day? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you more time to keep avoiding the same question again and again.”

‘Still figuring it out’

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “7 years. 4 jobs. Still figuring it out. Nobody talks about this, you can keep switching jobs, chasing 50% hikes, upgrading your lifestyle… and still feel empty on a Sunday night. The bigger flat, the better trips, the nicer dinners, none of it answers the real question: why am I even doing this? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you time to keep avoiding the question.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “7 years. 4 jobs. Still figuring it out. Nobody talks about this, you can keep switching jobs, chasing 50% hikes, upgrading your lifestyle… and still feel empty on a Sunday night. The bigger flat, the better trips, the nicer dinners, none of it answers the real question: why am I even doing this? Money doesn’t fix meaning. It just buys you time to keep avoiding the question.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

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The post resonated with several working professionals, many of whom said they had experienced similar thoughts while navigating corporate life. The video sparked a discussion around burnout, job satisfaction and the search for meaning beyond pay cheques.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is exactly what many people feel but never say out loud.” Another said, “A salary hike feels good for a month, then the same emptiness returns.”

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Another Instagram user said, “This hit hard. Sunday night anxiety is real.” Someone else wrote, “People need to talk more about meaning, not just money.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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