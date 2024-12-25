Bengaluru man reveals delivery agent's surprising onion request: 'Koi tantra mantra to nahi'

Usually delivery agents ask customers to tip them or request a glass of water but one delivery man's unusual request surprised a Bengaluru man who took to social media to share the bizarre interaction. Reddit user yashwantptl7 shared a post about his conversation with a delivery agent who was delivering his grocery order. A Delhi man ordered food via Swiggy and begged the restaurant to send extra onions.(Representational)

"So this is what happened. In the evening having discussed with my wife what all grocery we need, I order them. The delivery guy came to the door on expected time," the Bengaluru resident wrote.

He said after receiving the order he thanked the delivery agent who made an unusual request. "Sir, ek pyaaz mil sakta hai kya" the delivery agent asked.

Confused by the request, he asked why he needed an onion to which the delivery man replied, "Aise hi, khaane k liye."

"After getting a pyaaz, I asked… koi tantra mantra to nahi karoge na bhaiya", He: nahi sir(with innocent smile). After I he left taking the onion, me and my wife were discussing if he genuinely needed to eat it or going to do tantra mantra….my wife said may be onion is so expensive here he might be asking for onion from every where he delivers so he have enough to make food using it," he wrote.

Still baffled by the exchange, the man asked Reddit users if they had experienced anything similar. "Could anyone tell why he asked for this?" he asked.

‘I respect you’

After the post received hundreds of views, many users tried to guess why the delivery agent asked for a single onion. While many said that he might have asked for the vegetable because he was unable to buy any due to rising prices, others appeared to buy into the black magic rumour.

"If this was around lunch time he was probably wanting the onion to eat along with whatever vegetable and roti he had. Should’ve asked him why and given him pickle too," said one user.

"Whatever his intentions were, OP I respect you for giving him one onion," said another.