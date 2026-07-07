Bengaluru man says stranger let his family use airport lounge after seeing them with child: 'I was spellbound'

A Bengaluru family’s airport experience has touched many people online after a stranger gave up his lounge access so that they could be more comfortable while travelling with their child.

A Bengaluru man recalled a kind stranger’s gesture for his family at Bengaluru airport. (Instagram/lifeworklullaby)

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The incident took place at Bengaluru airport when the family was flying to Delhi. The man shared that they needed two cards to enter the airport lounge, but had only one with them as his wife had forgotten her wallet at home.

A kind gesture at the airport

Taking to Instagram, the video was shared on an account named @lifeworklullaby. In the clip, the man can be heard narrating the heartwarming experience and explaining how a stranger noticed their situation and decided to help without being asked.

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{{^usCountry}} "We were flying from Bangalore to Delhi. Something amazing happened to us at the airport. We thought, 'How many sweet people are there!' To access the lounge in Bangalore, we needed two cards, but we only had one because my wife Shreya forgot her wallet at home. A man was standing next to us and he was also accessing the lounge. And when he saw that Veda was with us and we needed the lounge more than him, he gave us his access and said, 'You guys go to the lounge, I will stay.' And he said, 'I was just going to the lounge to pass time, but you will be much more comfortable there with your child.' And the way he showed his empathy, I was literally spellbound." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We were flying from Bangalore to Delhi. Something amazing happened to us at the airport. We thought, 'How many sweet people are there!' To access the lounge in Bangalore, we needed two cards, but we only had one because my wife Shreya forgot her wallet at home. A man was standing next to us and he was also accessing the lounge. And when he saw that Veda was with us and we needed the lounge more than him, he gave us his access and said, 'You guys go to the lounge, I will stay.' And he said, 'I was just going to the lounge to pass time, but you will be much more comfortable there with your child.' And the way he showed his empathy, I was literally spellbound." {{/usCountry}}

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The text overlaid on the clip read, "Something amazing happened with us at Bengaluru airport."

Watch the clip here:

Internet praises the stranger

The video has amassed a few reactions, with many people saying that such moments restore faith in kindness and humanity. Several users praised the stranger for choosing empathy over personal comfort.

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One user wrote, "This reminds us that kind people still exist in this world. Beautiful." Another said, "Always remember, good things always happen to good people."

A third user shared a similar experience and wrote, "I once met a kind man like this at Delhi Airport. I was travelling with my daughter, and he helped me get entry by introducing me as his relative. People like him are very rare. May God bless him always."

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Reacting to the clip, another user said, "This is so heartwarming." A fifth person added, "Such small gestures make travel so much easier for parents. Respect to the stranger."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)