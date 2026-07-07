Bengaluru man says stranger let his family use airport lounge after seeing them with child: 'I was spellbound'
A Bengaluru man shared how a stranger gave up lounge access for his family at the airport.
A Bengaluru family’s airport experience has touched many people online after a stranger gave up his lounge access so that they could be more comfortable while travelling with their child.
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The incident took place at Bengaluru airport when the family was flying to Delhi. The man shared that they needed two cards to enter the airport lounge, but had only one with them as his wife had forgotten her wallet at home.
A kind gesture at the airport
Taking to Instagram, the video was shared on an account named @lifeworklullaby. In the clip, the man can be heard narrating the heartwarming experience and explaining how a stranger noticed their situation and decided to help without being asked.
"We were flying from Bangalore to Delhi. Something amazing happened to us at the airport. We thought, 'How many sweet people are there!' To access the lounge in Bangalore, we needed two cards, but we only had one because my wife Shreya forgot her wallet at home. A man was standing next to us and he was also accessing the lounge. And when he saw that Veda was with us and we needed the lounge more than him, he gave us his access and said, 'You guys go to the lounge, I will stay.' And he said, 'I was just going to the lounge to pass time, but you will be much more comfortable there with your child.' And the way he showed his empathy, I was literally spellbound."
The text overlaid on the clip read, "Something amazing happened with us at Bengaluru airport."
Watch the clip here:
Internet praises the stranger
The video has amassed a few reactions, with many people saying that such moments restore faith in kindness and humanity. Several users praised the stranger for choosing empathy over personal comfort.
One user wrote, "This reminds us that kind people still exist in this world. Beautiful." Another said, "Always remember, good things always happen to good people."
A third user shared a similar experience and wrote, "I once met a kind man like this at Delhi Airport. I was travelling with my daughter, and he helped me get entry by introducing me as his relative. People like him are very rare. May God bless him always."
(Also read: IndiGo passengers walk on plane wing at Bengaluru airport amid smoke scare. Video)
Reacting to the clip, another user said, "This is so heartwarming." A fifth person added, "Such small gestures make travel so much easier for parents. Respect to the stranger."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More