Bengaluru man says stranger let his family use airport lounge after seeing them with child: 'I was spellbound'

A Bengaluru family’s airport experience has touched many people online after a stranger gave up his lounge access so that they could be more comfortable while travelling with their child. A Bengaluru man recalled a kind stranger’s gesture for his family at Bengaluru airport. (Instagram/lifeworklullaby)

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The incident took place at Bengaluru airport when the family was flying to Delhi. The man shared that they needed two cards to enter the airport lounge, but had only one with them as his wife had forgotten her wallet at home.

A kind gesture at the airport Taking to Instagram, the video was shared on an account named @lifeworklullaby. In the clip, the man can be heard narrating the heartwarming experience and explaining how a stranger noticed their situation and decided to help without being asked.

"We were flying from Bangalore to Delhi. Something amazing happened to us at the airport. We thought, 'How many sweet people are there!' To access the lounge in Bangalore, we needed two cards, but we only had one because my wife Shreya forgot her wallet at home. A man was standing next to us and he was also accessing the lounge. And when he saw that Veda was with us and we needed the lounge more than him, he gave us his access and said, 'You guys go to the lounge, I will stay.' And he said, 'I was just going to the lounge to pass time, but you will be much more comfortable there with your child.' And the way he showed his empathy, I was literally spellbound."

The text overlaid on the clip read, "Something amazing happened with us at Bengaluru airport."

Watch the clip here: