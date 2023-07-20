Bengaluru man shares about paying 50% of his income as tax, Twitter relates

Taxpayers around India are busy filing taxes before the July 31 deadline. Amid this, a man's tweet on how he is paying taxes twice to the government has struck a chord with many people on the microblogging platform. In a tweet shared by Sanchit Goyal, a category manager at Flipkart, he shares how he is paying income tax and also paying taxes on his spending.

Bengaluru man shares about how he is paying 50% as tax.(Representative Image)

In a tweet that Goyal shared, he wrote, "Today I earned ₹5000. I had to give 30% to the Government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money & had to give 28% as tax. I realized I am working 12 hrs a day just to pay 50%+ of my income to the Government."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed close to six lakh times. The share has also received more than 8,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post and expressed their thoughts and views on the same.

Check out what are people saying about Sanchit Goyal's tweet here:

An individual wrote, "Earn money from agriculture and drink tender coconut water. 0 tax" A second added, "30% Tax is on income above ₹10 lacs PA for an individual. And there are methods to save from proportion from it. Further, the taxation burden in India is less than many developed countries." A third commented, "This is the pain of middle class today. If you buy a car there's not only 28% gst but also 22% cess. Plus 10% road tax. Approx 150% fuel tax and 2.5 Ruppe per km toll tax." "It's a tax trap and salaried persons are high. So business is safer get avail tax benefits even personal expenses," shared a fourth. What do you think about this tweet?

