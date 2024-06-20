Bengaluru stand-up comedian’s jokes on RCB fall flat, greeted with awkward silence. Viral video

A stand-up comedian’s jokes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru were met with hostile silence during her gig at a Bengaluru comedy club, a video of which has now gone viral online. While RCB’s quest for the elusive IPL trophy will continue for another season, its supporters do not like being reminded that the team has yet to secure an IPL win - as evidenced by the awkward silence that greeted the comedian’s jokes. A stand-up comedian's jokes on RCB were greeted with awkward silence in Bengaluru.(X/@Dank_jetha)

The stand-up comedian bravely faced a tough audience at a popular comedy club as she opened with: “Pata hai Bangalore mein RCB ko andha support karne ki ek bimari hai (Supporting RCB blindly is a disease in Bengaluru).”

The joke was met with an awkward silence, but she plowed on. Unfortunately, all her other jokes on RCB also fell flat - the audience refused to crack a smile or even applaud her perseverance.

Take a look at the video below:

While the audience at the Bengaluru comedy club might not have taken kindly to the comedian’s attempt, people on social media were kinder.

Even though dozens of people continued to troll her, she also found support from many who praised her for refusing to give up. Several people also offered helpful suggestions, advising the comedian to work on her delivery.

“It's good she kept continuing. Every comedian goes through this,” wrote one X user.

“I would applaud her courage and effort. The way she delivered was not on point but the jokes were funny,” another said.

“More power to this girl for facing a tough crowd. These trolls are incapable of understanding,” wrote X user Krishnan Iyer.

One person said her jokes were funny but she needed to work on the delivery. “If nothing else, she can always become a writer for someone else. Many great comedians have team of writers writing for them,” they wrote.