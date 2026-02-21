Bengaluru techie shares honest take after 9 months in city: ‘It irritates you daily but still keeps you here somehow’

A Bengaluru based tech professional has sparked an online debate after sharing an honest review of life in the city nearly nine months after moving there. Posting on X, user Vaibhav Agarwal reflected on his experience since relocating to India’s technology hub. A Bengaluru techie reflected on living in the city after nine months. (X/@va_a14)

“I came to Bengaluru on 7 May 2025. It’s been 9+ months, and honestly, here is what I feel?” he wrote, before listing what he believed worked well about the city and what did not.

Among the positives, the techie praised Bengaluru’s climate, writing that the “weather is genuinely great” and noting that air quality felt “far better than NCR”. He also described the city as safer compared to many other urban centres and acknowledged its status as “the biggest IT hub in India”. Certain street food spots, he added, were “actually amazing”.

Infrastructure and costs draw criticism However, his criticism of Bengaluru was significantly longer. He argued that for the “Silicon Valley of India,” infrastructure was “way way too bad” and complained that daily expenses were excessively high. Ride cancellations by auto rickshaws and cab drivers were another major concern, which he described as happening “faster than speed of light”.

The emotional cost of living far from family also featured prominently in his post. “Living ~2200 km away from family hits differently,” he wrote, while also pointing to language barriers and claiming some locals attempted to overcharge newcomers.

Traffic, a long standing complaint among residents, received special mention. According to him, congestion was so intense that “even 12 am doesn’t feel empty”. He further added that food prices were often inflated.

Summing up his mixed feelings, he concluded, “That’s Bengaluru, it irritates you daily, empties your wallet weekly, but still keeps you here somehow.”

Take a look here at the post: