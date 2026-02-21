Bengaluru techie shares honest take after 9 months in city: ‘It irritates you daily but still keeps you here somehow’
A Bengaluru techie shared an honest 9 month review of city life.
A Bengaluru based tech professional has sparked an online debate after sharing an honest review of life in the city nearly nine months after moving there. Posting on X, user Vaibhav Agarwal reflected on his experience since relocating to India’s technology hub.
“I came to Bengaluru on 7 May 2025. It’s been 9+ months, and honestly, here is what I feel?” he wrote, before listing what he believed worked well about the city and what did not.
Among the positives, the techie praised Bengaluru’s climate, writing that the “weather is genuinely great” and noting that air quality felt “far better than NCR”. He also described the city as safer compared to many other urban centres and acknowledged its status as “the biggest IT hub in India”. Certain street food spots, he added, were “actually amazing”.
Infrastructure and costs draw criticism
However, his criticism of Bengaluru was significantly longer. He argued that for the “Silicon Valley of India,” infrastructure was “way way too bad” and complained that daily expenses were excessively high. Ride cancellations by auto rickshaws and cab drivers were another major concern, which he described as happening “faster than speed of light”.
The emotional cost of living far from family also featured prominently in his post. “Living ~2200 km away from family hits differently,” he wrote, while also pointing to language barriers and claiming some locals attempted to overcharge newcomers.
Traffic, a long standing complaint among residents, received special mention. According to him, congestion was so intense that “even 12 am doesn’t feel empty”. He further added that food prices were often inflated.
Summing up his mixed feelings, he concluded, “That’s Bengaluru, it irritates you daily, empties your wallet weekly, but still keeps you here somehow.”
Take a look here at the post:
The post quickly gained traction online, attracting more than 230k views and triggering a lively discussion among users with differing perspectives.
Internet reacts with mixed opinions
Many commenters challenged parts of his assessment. One user responded, “Language barrier is real. Bro, if you are earning bread and butter in Bengaluru, learn basic Kannada.” Another shared a contrasting experience, writing, “Living in Bengaluru since 2005… never faced any issues that you listed out other than the traffic.”
Some defended the city’s welcoming culture. “Language is a not that bigger concern. Trust me locals here are most welcoming and warm,” a user commented. Others disagreed with the cost argument, with one person saying, “I find Bengaluru cheaper in many ways. Real estate is cheaper, you can actually stay close to your place of work. Eating out is definetly cheaper.”
Another comment added a broader perspective on migration and distance from home, stating, “One thing I learnt only after leaving the country: never complain when you are at least in the same country and can go home anytime you want without thinking about immigration.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More