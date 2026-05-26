Bengaluru traffic police slaps auto driver over accident, viral video sparks outrage

A shocking video allegedly capturing a Bengaluru policeman slapping an auto-rickshaw driver in broad daylight has sparked massive outrage online. The incident, which reportedly occurred on May 26 near Sudhama Nagar, was captured on video by an onlooker. According to the eyewitness, the cop lost his temper after the auto slightly nudged his parked motorcycle. Despite the driver immediately folding his hands and apologising, the officer physically assaulted him. Social media users have fiercely condemned the act, tagging the Bengaluru Police and demanding strict action.

Snippets from a video showing a police slapping an auto driver. (Screengrab)

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An Instagram post claimed, “I saw a Traffic policeman hitting the Auto driver and started recording the video. The reason why the traffic policeman hit the auto driver was that the policeman was parking his bike on the side of the road by sitting on the bike while the auto driver with the passengers in the auto hit the bike slightly by mistake. TheTraffic policeman got angry and stopped the auto and asked the driver to get down and told the driver about what he had done, the driver apologized to the policeman saying it was by mistake and he didn't see it coming by folding his hands, still, the policeman couldn't control his outrage and slapped the Auto driver as you can see in the video.”

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The note continued, “And the police saw me recording and told me why didn't I record the phase when the auto driver hit his bike. And I had to answer him how can he hit a man in public as he was not ready to answer and still kept questioning me about recording. Nowadays we see thuggish behaviour by people who have power. It doesn't say anywhere that if one has power can do anything and everything.”

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The incident allegedly took place on May 26 at 2:15 pm near r Jayalakshmi Bakery, JC Road, Raj Rammohan Roy extension, Sudhama Nagar.

(Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the video.)

How did social media react?

The post prompted varied remarks, with many tagging Bengaluru Police. “Does the law allow anyone to slap people?” an individual wrote. Another posted, “He will pay the damage, and can he give the slap back to the cop?”

Also Read: Bengaluru traffic cop assaults cab driver in viral video, public outrage ensues. Watch

A third expressed, “Strict action is required.” A fourth commented, “Fine -seize the vehicle. Fine -cancel his DL. Take legal action if needed. But why the manhandling? If a common man behaved the same way toward a police officer, he’d be booked immediately, dragged through the courts, and made to suffer for years. So why should respect and control apply only to one side? Power is meant to protect people, not humiliate them.”

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