Bengaluru woman’s house hunt takes bizarre turn after she finds toilet in balcony. Watch

House hunting in Bengaluru is often full of surprises, but one woman’s recent experience has left social media users both amused and shocked. A video shared on Instagram shows a house tour taking an unexpected turn after the women viewing the property discover a fully functional toilet installed in the balcony.

A Bengaluru woman was shocked after finding a fully functional toilet in a balcony during house hunting. (Instagram/thrishanatarajan1)

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(Also read: Toilet or Aquarium? This unique bathroom in Japan will make your jaw drop)

The unusual setup has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users joking that Bengaluru’s rental market continues to offer some of the most unexpected housing arrangements.

Toilet found in the balcony

The video was shared by a woman named Thrisha, who was seen house hunting with another woman. In the clip, the two can be seen walking through the house before reaching the balcony, where they find a toilet placed out in the open.

Their reactions capture the awkwardness and disbelief of the moment. The text overlaid on the clip read, "Wait till you see what's in the balcony".

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, "So far house hunting in Bengaluru". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, "So far house hunting in Bengaluru". {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

The placement of the toilet left many viewers confused, as the balcony appeared to be an open space rather than a private washroom. The clip quickly caught attention because of its bizarre nature and the relatable frustration many people face while searching for a decent rental home in a big city.

Internet reacts

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The clip has amassed several reactions, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and remarks about Bengaluru’s housing scene.

(Also read: Portuguese woman says man followed her to train toilet during Jodhpur journey: 'He tried to open the door')

One user wrote, "Bengaluru landlords are unlocking new levels every day." Another said, "This is not a balcony, this is a bathroom with a view." A third user joked, "Imagine enjoying morning tea next to this." Another comment read, "House hunting in Bengaluru needs emotional strength." A fifth user added, "At this point, nothing about Bengaluru rentals can surprise me anymore."

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Many users also pointed out that rising rents and limited housing options often force tenants to look at flats that come with strange layouts or compromises. Others joked that the balcony toilet could be promoted as a premium feature because it offered ventilation and an open view.

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)