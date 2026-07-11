Bengaluru woman’s ritual of solo picnic by lake before her 12 pm shift wows internet

A viral social media video has inspired internet users to rethink their daily routines after a woman shared her serene morning routine. Working a shift that begins at noon, she chose to stop mindlessly scrolling through her phone and instead packed a homemade breakfast, brewed fresh coffee, and headed outdoors. The calming clip captures her strolling through a lush, sun-dappled corner of Bengaluru before settling down by a peaceful lake to read. Her simple yet impactful reminder that weekdays do not have to revolve entirely around corporate labour has struck a deeply relatable chord with working professionals online.

A woman’s solo picnic amid nature in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@divya_mosez)

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“Lately, I’ve been trying to remind myself that weekdays don’t have to be all about work,” Divya Moses wrote on Instagram while sharing a video. She added, “My work starts at 12 PM, so instead of scrolling through my morning, I packed breakfast, made coffee, picked up a book, and spent a few quiet hours by the lake.”

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She explained that this small ritual helps her relax and face the day. “It didn’t require a vacation or a weekend—just a small decision to make room for life before logging in. Maybe this is your reminder that even on a workday, you can do something that’s just for you.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Here’s to making weekdays feel a little lighter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Here’s to making weekdays feel a little lighter.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video she shared opens with a text insert that reads “Life before I log into my 12 pm job. Weekdays don’t have to be just workdays.”

The serene clip captures her strolling through a lush, sun-dappled corner of Bengaluru, completely surrounded by nature. It then transitions to show her carefully preparing a fresh beverage and a homemade meal for her morning getaway. The remainder of the video features her sitting peacefully by the edge of a calm lake, fully unwinding as she enjoys her food and the tranquil, green landscape all around her.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Divya Moses. This report will be updated when she responds.)

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Love it.” Another expressed, “Would love to do it.”

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A third continued, “OMG! My favourite place.” A fourth wrote, “I really want to do this, but I can’t stop doomscrolling till 4am before going to bed.” Moses joked, “Don’t sleep for the whole night.”