Bengaluru woman touched after tempo driver gifts entire bouquet instead of one flower: ‘He made my entire week’

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru has left social media users smiling after a woman shared a sweet moment involving a tempo driver who surprised her with an entire bouquet of flowers.

A Bengaluru woman captured a wholesome moment as a tempo driver surprised her with a bouquet. (Instagram/simplyy_vaii)

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The clip, shared on Instagram by a woman named Vaishnavi, shows her sitting inside a car with a bouquet in her hand. The video captures her visibly touched by the unexpected gesture, while the text overlaid on the clip explains what happened.

“Just tempo wale bhaiya making my entire week. We asked for just one flower....he gave us the whole bouquet,” the text on the video reads.

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{{^usCountry}} The simple yet thoughtful act has resonated with viewers, with many calling it a reminder of the kindness often found in everyday moments. The video appears to show that Vaishnavi and her companions had asked the tempo driver for just a single flower, but instead of giving them one, he handed over the entire bouquet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The simple yet thoughtful act has resonated with viewers, with many calling it a reminder of the kindness often found in everyday moments. The video appears to show that Vaishnavi and her companions had asked the tempo driver for just a single flower, but instead of giving them one, he handed over the entire bouquet. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

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‘Keeping this piece of Bangalore sweetness’

Vaishnavi shared the clip with a caption that read, “Keeping this piece of Bangalore sweetness in our hearts forever.”

The caption further added to the emotional tone of the post, with many users saying the gesture reflected the warmth and generosity that can unexpectedly brighten someone’s day.

While the video has received limited reactions so far, those who came across it were quick to appreciate the tempo driver’s adorable gesture. The comments section was filled with people reacting to the small act of kindness and how it made the moment special.

One user reacted to the video and wrote, “This is so sweet,” while another Instagram user said, “This is so adorable.” A third person was equally moved by the clip and commented, “So so beautiful.” Another user praised the tempo driver’s kindness and wrote, “I love his adorable gesture.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)