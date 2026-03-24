From flowers to therapy, Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹25,000 'Gen Z expenses', internet divided
A Bengaluru woman's ₹25,000 “Gen Z expenses” list, including therapy, self-care, goes viral.
A 22-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after sharing a breakdown of her monthly “Gen Z expenses”.
In the video shared on Instagram, user Shradha Saini detailed her routine expenses, beginning with small indulgences. “I buy myself flowers 2-3 times every month. That comes to around ₹2,000,” she said. She then described mental health as a top priority. “I take therapy for my mental well-being. That’s a non-negotiable for me and costs about ₹10,000 a month,” she added.
Saini’s spending also included weekly self-dates. “I take myself out on a brunch date every Sunday. That’s around ₹2,000 a month,” she said, explaining that her weekends are largely dedicated to self-care.
Further, Saini said that grooming and relaxation are essential parts of her routine. “Weekends for me are for massages and pedicures, which cost about ₹5,000 a month,” she said, adding that nail appointments add another ₹3,000 to her monthly expenses.
Saini shared that she also spends on “aesthetic things” to regulate her mood, budgeting around ₹1,000 for such items. Additionally, she invests around ₹2,000 in self-reflection tools like guided journals, gratitude planners and vision boards.
Explaining her perspective, Saini said, “I call these Gen Z expenses because for millennials, spending on yourself like this wasn’t common and often wasn’t accepted.”
“What’s your that one Gen Z expense that millennials will never understand?” she captioned the post.
(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver’s dual-phone setup in traffic goes viral: ‘One for doomscrolling, one for navigation’)
Social media reactions
The video quickly drew mixed reactions on social media. While some criticised her spending habits, others supported her choices.
“Great that you are spending on yourself and encouraging self love… but please don’t bring down a whole generation,” one user commented.
“Millennials worked hard, made it easier for the Gen Z and along with that they did all the above things .. just one thing millennials never did was pay 10k for mental health per month .. that says a lot about both and better not to compare as situation/env was different,” wrote another.
“At least millennials didn’t need therapy for mental well-being—they’re strong enough to handle situations,” commented another.
“Love this for you. People should spend more on themselves. I wish I did most of these,” one user wrote.
“Therapy is an investment.. if the older generation made this, world would have been much more compassionate, kinder & healthier,” commented another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More