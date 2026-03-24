From flowers to therapy, Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹25,000 'Gen Z expenses', internet divided

A 22-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after sharing a breakdown of her monthly “Gen Z expenses”. The video quickly drew mixed reactions on social media. (Instagram/@shradhawhat)

In the video shared on Instagram, user Shradha Saini detailed her routine expenses, beginning with small indulgences. “I buy myself flowers 2-3 times every month. That comes to around ₹2,000,” she said. She then described mental health as a top priority. “I take therapy for my mental well-being. That’s a non-negotiable for me and costs about ₹10,000 a month,” she added.

Saini’s spending also included weekly self-dates. “I take myself out on a brunch date every Sunday. That’s around ₹2,000 a month,” she said, explaining that her weekends are largely dedicated to self-care.

Further, Saini said that grooming and relaxation are essential parts of her routine. “Weekends for me are for massages and pedicures, which cost about ₹5,000 a month,” she said, adding that nail appointments add another ₹3,000 to her monthly expenses.

Saini shared that she also spends on “aesthetic things” to regulate her mood, budgeting around ₹1,000 for such items. Additionally, she invests around ₹2,000 in self-reflection tools like guided journals, gratitude planners and vision boards.