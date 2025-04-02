'Best homecoming ever': Sunita Williams' reunion with her dogs melts hearts, Elon Musk drops emoji

Sunita Williams, who spent over nine months in space, on Tuesday shared a heartwarming video of her reunion with her pet dogs at home after returning to Earth. Sunita Williams reunited with her pet dogs after returning to Earth.(Screengrab X/@Astro_Suni)

Sunita Williams' mission, originally planned for eight days, was extended to nine months due to technical issues, making the reunion even more special.

In the video, she steps outside her home and is instantly greeted by her dogs, Gunner and Gorby.

Williams captioned the video, "Best homecoming ever!".

The heartwarming video also caught Elon Musk’s attention, and he reacted with a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, the NASA astronaut’s two dogs were seen joyfully jumping around her, playfully wagging their tails as Williams lovingly petted them.

Here's how X users reacted to this heartwarming video:

X users are responding to the viral video with heartfelt comments and emojis. One of the users commented, “I just love how dogs are so happy and show their emotions fully when welcoming their favourite human- they're like little angels.”.

A second user commented, “Living in space for 8 months isn’t easy!! Congratulations! They deserve the highest respect”.Another user commented, "Good people love dogs and dogs love good people".

In space, Williams shared how much she missed her home in New England. She also talked about missing her dogs, friends, and family, saying, “I know it’s hard for them too, but they understand, and everyone is cheering for us to return with SpaceX Crew-9.”

Williams has often spoken about how much happiness her dogs bring her, making sure they are well cared for even when she is away on long space missions.