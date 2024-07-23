‘Biceps dikhane ka tareeka…’: Nikhil Kamath’s Budget day pic gets attention for all the wrong reasons

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared a photograph summing up his reaction to the Union Budget 2024, but people’s eyes were drawn immediately to his physique. The picture in question shows 37-year-old Kamath in a grey sleeveless T-shirt and a bemused expression on his face. Nikhil Kamath's "Budget day" pic is going viral for all the wrong reasons.(Instagram/@nikhilkamathcio)

“Budget day,” the Zerodha co-founder captioned the photograph. Take a look at his post below:

Social media reacts

If Kamath’s intention was to start a discussion on the Budget, he failed on that front. Most people in the comments section could focus only on his biceps.

“Biceps dikhane ka tareeka thoda casual hai (His way of showing off his biceps is a bit casual),” wrote one commenter.

“He is smart and hot??” another said.

“Excuse me, why are you so hot?” an Instagram user asked.

One person compared him to Tusshar Kapoor, while another said: “Didn’t know Nikhil was lowkey jacked.”

Nikhil Kamath’s elder brother, Nithin Kamath, also shared his take on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today. Addressing the increase in securities transaction tax and long-term capital gains tax, he wrote: “If the idea was to cool down the activity in the markets, this might just do the trick.”

Both the Kamath brothers are fitness enthusiasts who have shared their workout regimes and diets on social media in the past.

A few months ago, in an interview with Mint, Nikhil Kamath had said he practices intermittent fasting. “I’m doing intermittent fasting. I have been for a year or 2 years now. So I try to do like 16 hours, I don’t eat till 2 PM and coffee somehow suppresses my appetite so I’ll have one coffee when markets begin at around 9 AM and then another by 12 AM and it keeps me going till 2 PM easily,” said the Bengaluru native.