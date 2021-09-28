Big brother's sweet moment of interaction with little sister spreads joy

Videos showcasing moments of interactions between siblings are often absolutely entertaining and heartwarming to watch. Those are the videos that besides being cute are often funny too. Just like this clip of a big brother and his little sister.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram page of blogger Mayci J about a month ago. “Hope this video lifts your spirits as much as it lifted mine," reads the caption of the original post. The video was recently re-shared on Twitter too. “Try not to smile. These 2 siblings are the cutest,” reads the tweet.

We won't give away too much what the video shows, take a look:

Try not to smile. These 2 siblings are the cutest.

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 14,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated various love-filled comments.

“One more warning... Try not to watch on loop,” wrote a Twitter user. “That is just so so cute! His giggles,” shared another. “Dawww this is so adorable!”commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

