'Big No': Redditors tell Bengaluru homebuyer eyeing 18-year-old Bellandur flat for ₹2 crore to walk away

In a city where real estate prices seem to defy logic, a new Reddit query has highlighted the growing gap between seller expectations and buyer value in Bengaluru. A homebuyer shared details of a potential ₹2 crore deal for a ground-floor flat in a Bellandur society. Despite the "good build quality" and prime location, the feedback has been overwhelmingly negative, with users questioning whether the 18-year-old building is worth the premium price. A Reddit user shared that the flat doesn’t have many amenities. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Need suggestions on buying a 18 year old apartment in Bellandur,” the Reddit user wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru homebuyer faces ₹30 lakh loss after investing in Tier 2 builder project in Mahadevapura

The Bengaluru homebuyer added, “I have an option to buy an 18 year old apartment in Bellandur. This is a 2000sqft ground floor apartment and owner is asking for 2cr. The society is small G+3 with around 50 flats. Very basic amenities, but near to Bellandur Metro (when it comes up) around 500mtrs. The internal build quality looks good and the building was recently repainted so from outside looks renovated. The interiors are quite old so would need a complete overhaul.”

The Redditor concluded the post by asking, “Does it make sense with the pricing considering everything?”

How did social media react? An individual commented, “I don't think it makes sense. Metro's a joke; not sure when it will be fully built and functional. And you mention basic amenities (not sure what that means) and an 18-year-old property. Also, the ground floor.” The OP clarified, “Basic in the sense, it has a gym and pool, but not well maintained.”

Another posted, “It is a big no.” Several other Redditors expressed the same sentiment. A third added, “From my PoV, age is a non-issue, but the ground floor and the expected price are. For a small-time builder and for a small society, it looks steep.”

Also Read: ‘Defeated by Gurgaon’s real estate market’: Couple earning ₹1 crore struggles to buy home

A fourth wrote, “This looks very similar to the situation of the house where I am staying. The owner wants to sell the house. The property is 20 years old. Basic amenities: dated gym, barely there community hall, no place for kids to play or for people to walk within the society; the car park is old and complicated, with mostly a basement, which means more pillars and less space to manoeuvre and park. 2 BHK decent size - ₹1.4 cr. I am living in that house and will not recommend anyone to buy it. The complete house, sanitary, modular kitchen, flooring, windows, sliding, walls… Basically, everything needs an overhaul. Which will cost the new owner anything between ₹25-40lac if they want to live in a good house. So now what's the actual cost of a 2bhk - almost ₹2 cr when the building is old, no VFM from maintenance pov. And then you wait at least 3-4 months to get the overhaul done. 18 year old properties come with its own cons… like regular structural expenses from the society and owners end. According to me, it could turn out to be the worst decision. And you don't know the major cons till you live in that society. A friend did a wise thing - lived in a society for almost a year on rent and when all seemed good, finally bought a house there.”

The OP said, “The association is active and I have a friend who is already living in the society. Also the current 3 BHKs fetch a rent of around ₹80k pm which is another reason I am interested. I am okay with putting a ₹10-20 lakhs towards renovation, but my concerns are around if this property is good enough from investment and resale pov.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)