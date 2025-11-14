Bihar Election results 2025 memes: Jokes flood X as NDA dominates early leads, MGB trails

Bihar Election Results 2025 Memes: The counting of the high-stakes elections in Bihar is underway, and social media is flooded with posts related to the results. In addition to assumptions and analysis, many have been sharing memes. While some of the hilarious posts are about the elections in general, others comment on the NDA leading and the MGB (Mahagathbandhan) trailing in several seats across the state. A teacher's artwork on the Bihar Election results. (Deepak Salvi )

How did social media users react?

One X user shared this edited video from the web series Panchayat.

The election results coincided with Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday. Highlighting that a social media user posted:

Using a popular meme format, a third shared:

Bihar Elections results trends on Google:

People are searching for news related to the results on Google, promoting many of the candidates' names to trend. One of them is Tejashwi Yadav. The Mahagathbandhan's CM face is trailing in Raghopur, according to the EC site. He had held the seat since 2015.

The majority of people searching for him are from Himachal Pradesh, followed by Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Odisha. The top search is “Tejashwi Yadav constituency.”

People are also searching for his estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who contested from Mahua. He is also trailing in the assembly seat. He formed a separate party after being expelled from the RJD.

Both brothers are sons of Bihar’s former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

ECI data at 12:30 pm showed the BJP leading on 85 seats. While JDU has taken the lead on 78, RJD is ahead on 32. The trends suggest that the NDA may have a bigger win than the exit polls predicted.

Voting was held in two phases for the Bihar assembly elections. The first phase took place on November 6, and the second one on November 11. The counting of votes began at 8:00 am on November 14.