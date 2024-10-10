Bill Gates shares photo with 'visionary' Ratan Tata: ‘His loss will be felt around the world’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared a post on LinkedIn, paying tribute to Ratan Tata. Calling, Tata a "visionary leader", Gates said that he had the privilege of meeting him on multiple occasions. Bill Gates shared a photo with Ratan Tata while paying tribute to the late industrialist. (LinkedIn/BillGates)

“Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity," he wrote.

Gates also recalled collaborating with Tata on several initiatives and said that his legacy will inspire generations.

"Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations,” he wrote.

Take a look at Bill Gates' post here:

The two businessmen had last met when Gates visited India in 2023. During their meeting, Gates gifted Tata copies of his books – ‘How To Prevent The Next Pandemic’ and ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’.

Sundar Pichai on Ratan Tata

Like Bill Gates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata and recalled his last meeting with titan in an X post.

Pichai heaped raised on the former Tata Group Chairman, saying that he cared deeply about making India better. He said in their last meeting, the two talked about Google’s autonomous driving technology and said Tata's vision was inspiring.

“My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” he wrote in a post on X.