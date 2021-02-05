Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

An unusual encounter between an eagle and a drone has grabbed the attention of tweeple. The video shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_ and shows the drone footage throughout the episode. The clip has now sparked many amusing reactions from netizens.

“Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone. Within a few seconds, an eagle woops and snatches the drone and flies away with it. The unusual clip is one thing you can’t miss.

Take a look at the astonishing video:

Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it.. pic.twitter.com/7vpV97EV6d — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 2, 2021

Shared on February 2, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People were left awe-struck by the clip. Some shared funny GIFs under the post.

The eagle's chicks are going to be very confused by the food mom brought home. — Bobby Kang🧢🎣 (@BobbyKang) February 2, 2021

Literally a Birds eye view... — ⚘Phil; Hearts on my Sleeve.💙 (@A_Guy_on_Here) February 2, 2021





What do you think of this unusual incident?