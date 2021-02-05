Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

IND USA
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.
The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST

An unusual encounter between an eagle and a drone has grabbed the attention of tweeple. The video shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_ and shows the drone footage throughout the episode. The clip has now sparked many amusing reactions from netizens.

“Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone. Within a few seconds, an eagle woops and snatches the drone and flies away with it. The unusual clip is one thing you can’t miss.

Take a look at the astonishing video:

Shared on February 2, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People were left awe-struck by the clip. Some shared funny GIFs under the post.


What do you think of this unusual incident?

