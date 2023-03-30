Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biryani stuffed in samosa is the latest weird food combo. Dare to try it?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 30, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Biryani samosa is the latest fusion dish that food lovers are finding hard to digest.

After chips omelette and ranch-flavoured ice cream that has irked food lovers, we are back with yet another weird concoction. In today’s episode of bizarre food combinations, we present a samosa that has biryani and some chicken shreds as its filling. Yes, you read that right! The fusion dish has irked food lovers who asked people creating weird concoctions to ‘stop’.

The image shows biryani stuffed in samosa. (Twitter/@khansaamaa)

“Presenting biryani samosa,” wrote Twitter user, who goes by ghalib e wosta, while sharing photos of the dish. The first picture shows an individual making the samosa by stuffing biryani and chicken shreds, while the second shows a deep-fried samosa broken into half.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on March 26, the tweet has accumulated over 4.1 lakh views and close to 350 likes. Additionally, the post has also received several reshares and a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“What?” wrote an individual. To this, the Twitter user who shared the post replied, “Pehle try karein, phir judge karein (first try and then judge).” Another wrote, “Nooooooo.” “It’s one of those love-hate relationships for me,” expressed a third. A fourth enquired, “Does it have aloo?” The original poster replied, “No, just biryani and chicken shreds.” “Please stop,” shared a fifth.

