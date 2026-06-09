BMW to Ferrari: Indian techie shares his impressive luxury car progression in US

An Indian software developer living in the US has gone viral after sharing his jaw-dropping luxury car progression over the last few years. Moving from a BMW in 2020 to a Tesla in 2023, he eventually levelled up to a flagship BMW sedan before fulfilling a massive milestone - purchasing a Ferrari for his 33rd birthday. The impressive journey of building a multi-car garage filled with supercars and high-tech electric vehicles has left social media users completely fascinated and eager to learn his secrets to financial success.

The Indian techie whose story has wowed many. (Instagram/@rishimukherjee)

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“My car progression in the US from 2018 to 2026,” Rishi Mukherjee wrote on Instagram. He shared a video that captured how he started his journey and how it is going.

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The video, a montage of photos, shows that he had a 2017 BMW 530i xDrive in 2020. In 2023, it was replaced by a Tesla Model Y. In 2025, he got a BMW 750e. Finally, in 2026, he became the proud owner of a Ferrari Roma Spider.

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} An individual joked, “Bro had a brief G phase and then quickly figured himself out.” Mukherjee responded, “I actually have the Tesla, the 7 series and the Ferrari now. The Tesla is insane with the Autopilot. It’s good when I don’t want to drive at all. It does the 100% of the driving. Super convenient.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual joked, “Bro had a brief G phase and then quickly figured himself out.” Mukherjee responded, “I actually have the Tesla, the 7 series and the Ferrari now. The Tesla is insane with the Autopilot. It’s good when I don’t want to drive at all. It does the 100% of the driving. Super convenient.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another expressed, “Amazing, bro.” A third commented, “What do you do for a living, bro?” Mukherjee replied, “Software development.” A fourth wrote, “Lease?” The techie explained, “Neither the Ferrari nor the Tesla. Those are bought. BMW yes. Never buy a 7 Series. Always lease one. Get new every 3 years.”

The Ferrari journey:

In a previous Instagram post, the techie shared that he bought the car on his 33rd birthday. “The Jharkhandi who bought a Ferrari,” he wrote.

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Recalling the journey, he posted that he and his wife first saw the car in 2025 at a showroom. He took a test drive and fell in love with the vehicle. Soon after, he booked the car and finally received it in January 2026.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Rishi Mukherjee has been working at Sezzle for the past 10 years.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)