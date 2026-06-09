BMW to Ferrari: Indian techie shares his impressive luxury car progression in US

The video, a montage of photos, shows that he had a 2017 BMW 530i xDrive in 2020. In 2023, it was replaced by a Tesla Model Y. In 2025, he got a BMW 750e. Finally, in 2026, he became the proud owner of a Ferrari Roma Spider.

“My car progression in the US from 2018 to 2026,” Rishi Mukherjee wrote on Instagram. He shared a video that captured how he started his journey and how it is going.

An Indian software developer living in the US has gone viral after sharing his jaw-dropping luxury car progression over the last few years. Moving from a BMW in 2020 to a Tesla in 2023, he eventually levelled up to a flagship BMW sedan before fulfilling a massive milestone - purchasing a Ferrari for his 33rd birthday. The impressive journey of building a multi-car garage filled with supercars and high-tech electric vehicles has left social media users completely fascinated and eager to learn his secrets to financial success.

How did social media react? An individual joked, “Bro had a brief G phase and then quickly figured himself out.” Mukherjee responded, “I actually have the Tesla, the 7 series and the Ferrari now. The Tesla is insane with the Autopilot. It’s good when I don’t want to drive at all. It does the 100% of the driving. Super convenient.”

Another expressed, “Amazing, bro.” A third commented, “What do you do for a living, bro?” Mukherjee replied, “Software development.” A fourth wrote, “Lease?” The techie explained, “Neither the Ferrari nor the Tesla. Those are bought. BMW yes. Never buy a 7 Series. Always lease one. Get new every 3 years.”

The Ferrari journey: In a previous Instagram post, the techie shared that he bought the car on his 33rd birthday. “The Jharkhandi who bought a Ferrari,” he wrote.

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Recalling the journey, he posted that he and his wife first saw the car in 2025 at a showroom. He took a test drive and fell in love with the vehicle. Soon after, he booked the car and finally received it in January 2026.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rishi Mukherjee has been working at Sezzle for the past 10 years.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)