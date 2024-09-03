Bold Care co-founder invites strangers to use his debit card, spends lakhs on Amazon, Zomato purchases

Bold Care co-founder Rahul Krishnan shared his debit card details on social media and invited strangers to buy things using his money to celebrate “Sextember.” The entrepreneur then spent lakhs paying for complete strangers to buy things online in a highly-successful publicity stunt for Sextember - a Bold Care initiative to make September the month for raising awareness around men's sexual health and wellness. Rahul Krishnan, co-founder of Bold Care, shared his debit card details on social media.

In a surprise move yesterday, Krishnan shared his SBI debit card number, expiry date and security code on the social media platform X. He said he would foot the bill for strangers, sharing OTPs for authentication on the social media platform.

Krishnan spent the next few hours sharing OTPs on the public platform so people who initiated the purchases could use his debit card. He set only one condition - order amounts should not exceed ₹1,000.

His post has received a staggering 3 million views in less than 24 hours.

After sharing his SBI debit card details online, Rahul Krishnan shared dozens of OTPs he received on X. He footed the bill for people buying things on Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, and Myntra, among other platforms.

Four hours after he started sharing OTPs, Krishnan took a breather and informed his followers that the card still had ₹3 lakhs left that could be used for making purchases. He then spent another hour re-sharing OTPs. He finally stopped when his number got blocked, possibly because sharing OTPs publicly is inadvisable.

About Rahul Krishnan

Rahul Krishnan is the co-founder of Bold Care, a platform offering men's sexual health products and consultations. Krishnan, along with Rajat Jadhav, Harsh Singh, and Mohit Yadav, launched Bold Care in 2020.

He was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2023 in the Retail and E-commerce category.

According to Krishnan’s LinkedIn profile, he is a graduate of the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy.