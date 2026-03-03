BookMyShow founder recalls how company started with 'smoking and drinking'

BookMyShow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani took a trip down memory lane during a recent podcast appearance as he related an interesting anecdote behind BookMyShow’s launch in 1999. “When people ask me how did BookMyShow happen, I say ‘smoking and drinking’,” he said with a chuckle during an appearance on The Rockford Circle podcast hosted by Chitrangda Singh. Ashish Hemrajani, 51, is the founder and CEO of BookMyShow.

This intriguing statement has an unexpected backstory rooted in a backpacking trip to South Africa, where a chance moment under a tree and a hazy wine-tasting afternoon would eventually spark the idea that became BookMyShow.

How BookMyShow began with smoking and drinking Ashish Hemrajani, 51, revealed that in the late 1990s, he and two of his friends went on a trip to South Africa. Hemrajani was working in advertising at the time, but wanted a break from work — primarily because he was fed up with the smoking office culture.

“I wrote my MBA paper, but I still wanted to be in the creative world. So I went and joined advertising. I was having a great time… But then it was a smoking office — everybody around you smoked, with the carpet around and air conditioning.

"And that is something that I didn't really enjoy. So I decided to take a holiday," said Hemrajani.

And so, a backpacking holiday to South Africa was planned so he could escape the smoking.

The genesis of BookMyShow Hemrajani revealed that he, his best friend from college, and a third companion took a backpacking trip to South Africa on a shoestring budget of ₹65,000, including ₹20,000 for airfare. They travelled from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, facing mishaps like car accidents, money troubles, and even sleeping on an anthill along the way.

While travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town during the trip, Hemrajani heard a radio commercial trying to sell rugby tickets online.