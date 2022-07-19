Boy forms a friendship with Labrador Retriever dog at airport. Watch cute video

If you are looking for some wholesome content that would make you smile, then this video is definitely for you. The video shows a toddler making a “new friend” in a Labrador Retriever at the airport. The video will melt your heart as it is so adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page heyaan_jain that is dedicated to a boy named Heyaan Jain. The video was posted on July 9 and it has received more than 2.3 million views so far, making it viral. The clip is from Dimapur Airport in Nagaland according to the hashtags of the video. In the clip, the boy is seen petting the Labrador Retriever that belongs to the CISF. A CISF personnel holds the dog’s collar and introduces him to the boy. The dog is seen wagging its tail on the boy’s face. “I have made a new friend at airport “Labrador Retriever”,” says a text insert on the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.54 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments as many people expressed themselves through emoticons.

“Security personnel was so aware of safety that he holds the collar while interacting the child with the dog,” commented an Instagram user. “So cute,” wrote another. “You cannot touch/pet service dogs at the airports, I guess. It’s difficult for me to see a dog and not to play with them or pet them. It’s so difficult to control,” shared another individual.