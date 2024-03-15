Boy uses his hobby of crocheting to earn money to help orphanage he was adopted from in Ethiopia

An inspiring story of a boy turning his hobby of crocheting into a way to earn money to help others was shared on social media. The tale of the kid has left people with a warm feeling in their hearts. The image shows the boy who took up crocheting as a hobby but later turned it into a way to earn money for an orphanage in Ethiopia. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Instagram page Good news movement shared the story. They added that the kid, Jonah, was adopted when he was just five months old from Ethiopia. His adoptive parents were also informed that he "might have developmental and learning issues".

"Jonah proved the opposite true: Just a toddler, he was drawn to learn to crochet and picked it up quickly. After some of his videos of crocheting beautiful creations at an incredibly fast pace and incredibly young age— he sold out quickly online. He decided to put his earnings to help kids in his home country. He donated to Roots Ethiopia, an organisation that benefits the region where he was born and the orphanage where he lived. He had floors installed in dirt-floored classrooms, proper latrines, a library, and continues to seek ways to improve the lives of fellow Ethiopians," the page added.

They also shared a quote from Jonah, who said, "I see crochet as a positive way to bring the world together, and it's just a craft that everybody comes together and enjoys."

Take a look at the post, complete with a video of Jonah:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 31,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“This is one smart kid, dude. Just look at the fluency of his talking. It all blends together wonderfully for the point he’s trying to convey,” wrote an Instagram user.

“This child is a gem that must be protected at all costs,” added another.

“A person who is making the world a better place. Thank you, Jonah, and bless you!” expressed a third.

“What an amazing, charming, thoughtful young man,” commented a fourth.