Elderly man stands on the side of the road to stop buses passing him. Here's why

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 12, 2024 11:40 AM IST

The video of an elderly man distributing biscuit packets among bus drivers has gone viral. The clip is likely to leave you teary-eyed.

A video of a man's selfless act was shared on social media, and it left people with a warm feeling in their hearts. The clip captures an elderly man standing at the side of a road and giving biscuit packets to the bus drivers passing him.

The image shows an elderly man standing on the roadside, giving biscuits to bus drivers. (Instagram/@theyogaberry)
The image shows an elderly man standing on the roadside, giving biscuits to bus drivers. (Instagram/@theyogaberry)

Instagram user Minal Patel posted the video with a caption that reads, "My cutest morning view". In the video, a man is seen standing beside the dividers of a road. As the video goes on, a bus passing him stops for a few seconds to take the biscuit packet he is holding in his hand. The following bus driver does the same thing. At this point, a text insert appears on the screen that reads, "Every morning, this uncle waits on the Hughes Road to distribute biscuits to every bus driver that passes by".

Take a look at the video that captures the kindness of the older man:

The video was shared some six days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 2.6 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this elderly man?

"I know this uncle. My brother is a bus driver. Uncle gives Parle G biscuits to drivers and conductors daily from 5.30 am to 8 am. I only heard about it from my brother, but today, I saw it through this video. Thank you for this beautiful video," shared an Instagram user.

"Oh, my dad does this too! He buys plenty of biscuit packets every week. He distributes them to food delivery boys, at petrol bunks, at tolls, security folk, house help, sweepers - literally everybody who comes his way!" added another.

"I am surprised to see this happening in busy and always running on its toes Mumbai. Thank you for sharing this with us," joined a third.

"Every driver feels his fatherly love," posted a fourth.

"I travel by bus to the office, and there's a kind old uncle who shares Good Day biscuit packets with everyone, including the driver and conductor, every day!" wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did the clip leave you with a smile?

