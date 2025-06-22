Brain teaser: Can you crack this clever riddle that’s puzzling everyone?

Brain teasers are fun little puzzles that make you think. They can be in the form of riddles, number problems, or word tricks. You don’t need to be a maths expert or a genius to solve them. All you need is a bit of patience, logic, and a creative way of thinking. You’ve got sharp thinking if you get this riddle right.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

Riddles are one of the oldest forms of brain teasers. They are short questions or phrases that hide the answer in a clever or funny way. At first, they may seem confusing, but when you look at them from a different angle, the answer often becomes clear.

Solving riddles trains your brain to think outside the box and helps you stay mentally sharp.

Here’s a brain teaser posted on X by @Brainy_Bits_Hub which challenges you to think carefully and spot the trick in the words. It looks simple at first, but the answer isn’t what most people expect.

Check out the brain teaser here:

What is the brain teaser all about:

This riddle gives a strange but interesting picture. It talks about something that can move quickly even though it has no legs, and can make a sound even without a voice. It’s powerful enough to cut through mountains, yet it feels soft when you touch it.

Many people think they know the answer right away, but only those who read carefully and think differently can get it right.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Many users were quick to share their guesses, with some feeling confident and others completely puzzled.

One of the users, @Cachucha143, commented, “Indubitably it's a river.”

A second user, @ThomasPayne_314, commented, “water or air."

Another user, @MntMike2, commented, “The correct answer is wind.”

The riddle sparked friendly debates in the comments, with everyone trying to explain their logic.