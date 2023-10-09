Brain Teaser: Can you find the needle in this haystack in five seconds?

An old brain teaser is doing the rounds again on social media again, and is baffling people left and right. The teaser shows a haystack with some insects playing playing? around. All you need to do is find a needle hidden in plain sight. And you’ve got just five seconds to complete the task. Will you be able to beat the clock and find the hidden needle?

Brain Teaser: A needle is hidden in this haystack. Can you find it in 5 seconds? (Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find a needle in the haystack?” asks Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, while sharing a picture on Facebook. The picture shows a pile of hay. Among them is a needle that is cleverly camouflaged. Can you find it?

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Facebook here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago on the meta-owned platform. It has so far garnered close to 300 reactions, and the interaction with the post is still increasing. A few puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out what people are saying about this brain teaser:

“Yes. Right at that moment when I wanted to give up. And before I started looking for the needle, I looked at all those small animals and the other things. Love it,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I saw it even before I read the caption.”

“Hah! Found this absolutely immediately! I never do that,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Can’t believe I found it in 5 seconds! Just happen to look in the right place.”

“Found, and thanks, we need an easy one, every now and then, just for fun,” posted a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “I’ve not expected that the needle is placed in such an easy way.”

Were you able to spot that needle? If yes, how quickly? For others who are still struggling to find the needle in the haystack, the below image might be of help.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights the needle in the haystack. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, the artist challenged his followers to find three birds hidden among fruits. While some were able to spot all three birds quickly, others thought that ‘every second pear is a bird’.

