Can you solve Captain Holt’s brain teaser from Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Captain Raymond Holt from the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a special place in the hearts of fans. Portrayed by Andre Braugher, the character is known for his iconic dialogues and typically stone-faced appearance. During season 2, episode 18 of the show, Captain Holt shared the '12 people on an island' riddle with his team and it stumped them. Do you think you are smart enough to solve the puzzle or it will leave you baffled too? The image shows Captain Holt from the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. (Instagram/@brooklyn99)

The riddle resurfaced on social media when an individual took to Reddit to share it. “What was the answer to Captain Holt’s brain teaser?” Reddit user @AbbeySouth44 wrote. The user then added the riddle that may leave you scratching your head.

“There are 12 men on an island. 11 weigh exactly the same amount, but one of them is slightly lighter or heavier. You must figure out which. The island has no escapes, but there is a see-saw. The exciting catch? You can only use it three times,” reads the puzzle.

Do you think you will be able to find the answer? Check out the post below:

The post was shared a few months ago. Since then, it has received several comments from people. While some tried solving the brain teaser, a few expressed how it baffled them.

What did Reddit users say about this Brooklyn Nine-Nine puzzle?

“In this riddle, are we to just ASSUME the seesaw is perfectly balanced like some architectural phenomenon on a deserted island!?” wrote a Reddit user. “Wouldn’t you just weigh 6v6, one side will be lighter so you weigh those 3v3 and then pick 2 out of the lighter side to weigh last. If it’s even, then the 3rd is the lighter one? Am I missing something?” suggested another. “My head is spinning,” expressed a third.

