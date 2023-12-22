Brain teaser: Can you name 4 days in the week that start with letter ‘T’?

Several kinds of brain teasers, puzzles and other mind bending questions leave us scratching our heads. Not only that, but these problems can often leave us in search of the solution for hours and even days. And if you find joy in solving such puzzles, we have one for you. Will you be able to solve this question?(Instagram/@ BattlePro Adm)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by BattlePro Adm. The question reads, “Name four days of the week, that begin with the letter ‘T.’”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Can you solve this question?

Take a look at this post here:

This brain teaser was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has received various likes and comments. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Many said the solution is “Tuesday, Thursday, today and tomorrow.”

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured, “A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible?”