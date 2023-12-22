close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Can you name 4 days in the week that start with letter ‘T’?

Brain teaser: Can you name 4 days in the week that start with letter ‘T’?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 22, 2023 09:12 AM IST

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram. Will you be able to solve it?

Several kinds of brain teasers, puzzles and other mind bending questions leave us scratching our heads. Not only that, but these problems can often leave us in search of the solution for hours and even days. And if you find joy in solving such puzzles, we have one for you.

Will you be able to solve this question?(Instagram/@ BattlePro Adm)
Will you be able to solve this question?(Instagram/@ BattlePro Adm)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by BattlePro Adm. The question reads, “Name four days of the week, that begin with the letter ‘T.’”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Can you solve this question?

Take a look at this post here:

This brain teaser was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has received various likes and comments. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Many said the solution is “Tuesday, Thursday, today and tomorrow.”

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured, “A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible?”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out