Brain teaser: Can you solve this simple maths equation that’s stumping the internet?

If you’re someone who enjoys giving your brain a workout with puzzles and riddles, a new brain teaser might just be your next challenge. Shared by a Facebook user named Arshdeep Soni, the teaser claims to stump 94% of those who attempt it and it’s easy to see why. A maths brain teaser confused users online as hundreds debated the correct answer.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The puzzle reads:

“Only 6% of people can solve…

6 + 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 + 6, + 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 + 6, + 6 + 6 × 0 + 6 = ?”

While it might look straightforward at first glance, many online users were left scratching their heads, debating the correct order of operations and how the multiplication affects the sum.

Check out the puzzle here:

Hundreds of comments, one question

The teaser has gathered more than 200 comments on Facebook, with users sharing their answers and defending their logic. Some argued the solution should be based on the traditional BODMAS, while others went with a left-to-right approach.

One user confidently wrote, “The answer is clearly 84. People are just ignoring the multiplication.” Another disagreed, saying, “Nope, it’s 90. You’re overthinking it. Just add everything!”

A third chimed in, “It’s a trick question. The ‘× 0’ cancels out just one 6, not the whole equation.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “People really need to go back to school. PEMDAS exists for a reason.”

A more humorous take came from one user who joked, “My brain just did a factory reset trying to solve this.” Another user commented, “The internet always finds ways to make you question your own intelligence.”

So... have you solved it yet?

These teasers continue to gain traction for their ability to both entertain and confuse, all while sparking debates online. Whether you cracked it or are still furiously scribbling on paper, it’s clear that such puzzles aren’t just about numbers — they’re about how we think.

So, what’s your final answer?